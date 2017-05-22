Roxy Regional Theatre to show "The Pirates of Penzance, Jr.", May 26th - June 17th

Sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers, dewy-eyed daughters and an eccentric Major-General are just a few of the characters dropping anchor at the corner of Franklin street and First street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. The Roxy Regional School of the Arts presents Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy "The Pirates of Penzance, Jr." at the Roxy Regional Theatre, May 26th through June 17th.

