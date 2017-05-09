Progressive Directions Incorporated becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, City of Clarksville Chief of Administration Charlie Gentry, Chamber President Melinda Shepard, Bi-County Director David Graham, Nyrstar Plant Manager/CMCGCP Steering Committee Member Steve James and County HR Director/ CMCGCP Steering Committee Member Tim Swaw were congratulated PDI for their efforts at their green ribbon cutting. PDI Executive Director Jay Albertia and Director of Development O'Bee Bryant shared a few of the changes they had made which included updating the lighting, adjusting thermostats for savings, using green cleaning supplies, transitioning from paper towels to microfiber cloths, and the genuine commitment to recycling and reusing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rude pos security Lowe's
|11 hr
|Jay
|1
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Coach f
|23
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|May 7
|Real Fan
|7
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|May 7
|Real Fan
|5
|R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16)
|May 7
|Real Fan
|3
|Austin peay football sucks (Sep '16)
|May 7
|Real Fan
|5
|Drug User Cutting Hair
|May 6
|Elmo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC