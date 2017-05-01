Police: bounty hunters shot 2 men, one died; charges sought
" Police in Tennessee say investigators believe bounty hunters shot two men in a wild incident last weekend that began in a Wal-Mart parking lot, fatally wounding one of them, but that neither was the person they were trying to serve with a warrant. Clarksville Police will ask a grand jury in Montgomery County on Monday to bring charges from the shooting, police spokesman Jim Knoll said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|Mon
|Brandy
|14
|7"... big or average? (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Big mouth
|32
|Todd Robert Ace McDunn...What a fool !
|Mon
|guest
|1
|Billy the kid
|Sun
|Guest
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Apr 29
|ElDiablo
|9
|EDINGTON's FURNITURE
|Apr 29
|Pickles
|5
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Apr 29
|Footage
|21
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC