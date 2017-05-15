New working replica Civil War cannon fired in Clarksville
A thunderous boom announced the arrival the newest addition to the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn: A working replica of a Civil War-era cannon. The Leaf-Chronicle of Clarksville reports that the cannon was a gift from the Rotary Club to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
