New working replica Civil War cannon fired in Clarksville

Monday

A thunderous boom announced the arrival the newest addition to the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn: A working replica of a Civil War-era cannon. The Leaf-Chronicle of Clarksville reports that the cannon was a gift from the Rotary Club to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

