Murfreesboro welcomes new restaurants, expands Nashville chains
Puckett's Grocery , which dates back to the 1950s in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., opened its Murfreesboro doors on Feb. 6. It's one of few Murfreesboro restaurants that offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Now with four locations, Puckett's uses its secret ingredient of making the place feel like home to keep customers coming back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheryl Shipman
|Fri
|Trash man
|4
|Swingers club in Clarksville or near by?
|May 10
|Kenshirro
|1
|Lookking for like minded people
|May 10
|Kenshirro
|2
|Rude pos security Lowe's
|May 9
|Jay
|1
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Coach f
|23
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|May 7
|Real Fan
|7
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|May 7
|Real Fan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC