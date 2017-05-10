Murder charges raise questions about ...

Murder charges raise questions about bounty hun...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Http

About three weeks ago, just after midnight, a group of seven bounty hunters surrounded a car in a Wal-Mart parking lot and blocked it from leaving, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? Wed Kenshirro 1
Lookking for like minded people Wed Kenshirro 2
Rude pos security Lowe's Tue Jay 1
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) May 7 Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 7
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? May 7 Real Fan 5
R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 3
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC