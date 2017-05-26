Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports Thomas Nelson considered Armed and Dangerous
Based on leads and interviews investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have reason to believe Thomas Christopher Nelson and Randell Lee Bowman are in possession of firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has contact with or knows the location of Nelson, Tabitha Love Kestner, or Bowman is asked to call 911 immediately.
