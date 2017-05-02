Missing Middle Tennessee teen found in the Netherlands
Clarksville Now says the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed Margaret Lee was found but further details weren't immediately released. "The FBI and local officials in the Netherlands assisted in locating her.
