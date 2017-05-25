Mike Croxall: Open Floor Plan Remains Top Pick For Consumers
Whether looking for a new home or revamping a current residence, home owners in the Chattanooga area continue to be drawn to the feelings of spaciousness, easy flow and welcoming togetherness evoked by an open floor plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers club in Clarksville or near by?
|Thu
|john_e_swingerrr
|4
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Wed
|Big poppa
|35
|bars
|Wed
|Smrtazz
|5
|Billy the kid
|Tue
|I knew him
|3
|Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Concerned
|15
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|May 18
|Watson Browns dog
|9
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|May 18
|Turkey hunter
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC