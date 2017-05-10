Legion awards Eagle Scout of the Year to Tennessee youth

Legion awards Eagle Scout of the Year...

Scott Moore Jr., was named The American Legion's Eagle Scout of the Year for 2017 on May 10, during the Legion's annual Spring Meetings in Indianapolis. A senior at Northeast High School in Clarksville, Tenn., and a member of Boy Scout Troop 562, Moore will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

