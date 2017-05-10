Legion awards Eagle Scout of the Year to Tennessee youth
Scott Moore Jr., was named The American Legion's Eagle Scout of the Year for 2017 on May 10, during the Legion's annual Spring Meetings in Indianapolis. A senior at Northeast High School in Clarksville, Tenn., and a member of Boy Scout Troop 562, Moore will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers club in Clarksville or near by?
|Wed
|Kenshirro
|1
|Lookking for like minded people
|Wed
|Kenshirro
|2
|Rude pos security Lowe's
|Tue
|Jay
|1
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|May 7
|Coach f
|23
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|May 7
|Real Fan
|7
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|May 7
|Real Fan
|5
|R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16)
|May 7
|Real Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC