Hilltop Super Market to hold 2nd annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ...
Hilltop Super Market will host the 2nd annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook Off and Car Show this Friday and Saturday, May 6th and 7th. This event is being held in honor of Dwayne Byard who past away two years ago.
