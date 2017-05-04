Dr. Sherry HoppeTo Be Inducted Into OVC Hall Of Fame
Former Austin Peay President Dr. Sherry Hoppe and former Belmont and Murray State Director of Athletics Mike Strickland have been elected into the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
