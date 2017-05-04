Dr. Sherry HoppeTo Be Inducted Into O...

Dr. Sherry HoppeTo Be Inducted Into OVC Hall Of Fame

39 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Former Austin Peay President Dr. Sherry Hoppe and former Belmont and Murray State Director of Athletics Mike Strickland have been elected into the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame.

Clarksville, TN

