Deborah G. Roosevelt

Deborah G. Roosevelt

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

She was born in Germany to the late William and Gail Lowery Foster. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ray Roosevelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorney mize 19 hr Brittany 2
Rude pos security Lowe's Sun Behindyou 2
Cheryl Shipman May 12 Trash man 4
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? May 10 Kenshirro 1
Lookking for like minded people May 10 Kenshirro 2
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) May 7 Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 7
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC