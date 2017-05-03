Clarksville's First Thursday Art Walk...

Clarksville's First Thursday Art Walk to be held May 4th, 2017

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

