Clarksville Transit Service to celebrate 30th Anniversary
Clarksville Transit Service and the City of Clarksville invite the community, and especially CTS riders, to join in a celebration of the service's 30th anniversary. Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, CTS Director Arthur Bing and CTS employees will host the celebration from 10:00am to 3:00pm Friday, June 2nd at the Clarksville Transit Center, located at 200 Legion Street.
