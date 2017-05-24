Clarksville Transit Service to celebr...

Clarksville Transit Service to celebrate 30th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Transit Service and the City of Clarksville invite the community, and especially CTS riders, to join in a celebration of the service's 30th anniversary. Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, CTS Director Arthur Bing and CTS employees will host the celebration from 10:00am to 3:00pm Friday, June 2nd at the Clarksville Transit Center, located at 200 Legion Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? Thu john_e_swingerrr 4
swingers club in town? (May '11) Wed Big poppa 35
bars Wed Smrtazz 5
Billy the kid Tue I knew him 3
News Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08) May 18 Concerned 15
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 18 Watson Browns dog 9
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary May 18 Turkey hunter 17
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC