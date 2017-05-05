Clarksville runaway remains missing a...

Clarksville runaway remains missing after nearly a week

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKRN

Police said the 16-year-old may have been headed toward Nashville and that she previously attended Antioch High School. Motions filed in the case indicate an attorney for Brandon Banks is preparing to go to trial, instead of a plea deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary Thu Guessagain 16
7"... big or average? (Feb '14) May 1 Big mouth 32
Todd Robert Ace McDunn...What a fool ! May 1 guest 1
Billy the kid Apr 30 Guest 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Apr 29 ElDiablo 9
EDINGTON's FURNITURE Apr 29 Pickles 5
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Apr 29 Footage 21
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC