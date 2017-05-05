Clarksville runaway remains missing after nearly a week
Police said the 16-year-old may have been headed toward Nashville and that she previously attended Antioch High School. Motions filed in the case indicate an attorney for Brandon Banks is preparing to go to trial, instead of a plea deal.
