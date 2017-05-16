Clarksville Police reports Two People arrested for Saturday's Aggravated Robbery
The persons of interest were located and taken in custody by Nashville Metro Police Department and have been transported and charged in connection with the robbery of a 35 year old woman in Clarksville. On Sunday, May 14th, 2017 Detective Reed responded to an especially aggravated robbery at the dead end of North Edgewood Drive.
