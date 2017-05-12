Clarksville Police arrest Amanda Sparks for Prostitution again

According to Clarksville Police, a woman, Amanda Sparks, 29, of Clarksville, TN, out on bond for a April 26th, 2017 prostitution charge has been arrested and charged again for prostitution. Clarksville Police Department's special operations unit has been targeting those offering sexual service in exchange for money using the website Backpage.com.

