Clarksville Parks and Recreation's Movies in the Park starts May 27th

Clarksville, TN - Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville's free, outdoor movie series, will celebrate its 12th season as it kicks off on Saturday, May 27th at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road, with the showing of "Finding Dory." A speaker from Austin Peay State University, who will share information about the total solar eclipse that will unfold in Clarksville August 21st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.