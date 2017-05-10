Clarksville Parks and Recreation's Co...

Clarksville Parks and Recreation's Community Centers to add Adaptive Programming

Clarksville Parks and Recreation community centers will be adding adaptive programming thanks to a $2,500 grant received by the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome. The grant was awarded by the "Healthy Middle TN: Meaningful Improvements Designed Through Networks" program, which enhances local and regional health initiatives that link economic development and business with health, education and human services organizations.

