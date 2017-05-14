Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Mayor's Summer Night Lights to begin June 5th
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is excited to invite young people in the Clarksville community to a summer program filled with free food and fun activities designed to help young people fight the summertime blues and boredom. The fifth season of the Mayor's Summer Night Lights program will kick off June 5th with 5-on-5 basketball tournaments and continue at various locations throughout the summer with DJs, athletic competitions, arts and crafts, local music performances and even a step show featuring fraternities and sororities from Austin Peay State University.
