Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan unveils 2018 City Budget
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan presented a proposed 2017-18 budget Wednesday that calls for no property tax increase, but provides for significant investment in public safety, new roadways, a downtown Performing Arts and Conference Center, a family Athletic Complex and land for a new Urban Wilderness park in the heart of the city. "I'm proposing a No-Tax-Increase budget, with the property tax rate remaining $1.24 per $100 of assessed property value," Mayor McMillan said in her annual budget speech to the community.
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers club in Clarksville or near by?
|Thu
|john_e_swingerrr
|4
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Wed
|Big poppa
|35
|bars
|Wed
|Smrtazz
|5
|Billy the kid
|Tue
|I knew him
|3
|Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Concerned
|15
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|May 18
|Watson Browns dog
|9
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|May 18
|Turkey hunter
|17
