Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan unveils 2018 City Budget

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan presented a proposed 2017-18 budget Wednesday that calls for no property tax increase, but provides for significant investment in public safety, new roadways, a downtown Performing Arts and Conference Center, a family Athletic Complex and land for a new Urban Wilderness park in the heart of the city. "I'm proposing a No-Tax-Increase budget, with the property tax rate remaining $1.24 per $100 of assessed property value," Mayor McMillan said in her annual budget speech to the community.

