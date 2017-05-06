Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan honors Reverend Jimmy Terry with proclamation

The Reverend Jimmy Terry was honored Thursday with a proclamation by Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, noting his long service to the community, Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, and Tabernacle Christian School, which he founded in 1999. After he offered a City Council meeting prayer, in a procession rarely seen in the chamber, members of the Council and several city officials each left their seats and one-by-one approached the tall, thin preacher and gave him a big, heartfelt hug.

