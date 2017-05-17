Clarksville Gas and Water reports Win...

Clarksville Gas and Water reports Windermere Drive Area Water Outage

Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water is repairing a water main leak on Highway 76 and Exit 11 causing a water outage and low water pressure for the Windermere Subdivision. Windermere Drive, West Mor Drive, Winn Mor Drive, Wakefield Drive, Wimbledon Court and Weatherby Drive are included in the water outage.

Clarksville, TN

