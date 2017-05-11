Clarksville Gas and Water reports Timberline Way Water Outage
Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Timberline Way between Grassmire Drive and Ringgold Road in the North Park subdivision to repair a water main leak. The water outage also includes Azalea Court, Carriage Place and Greenland Court.
