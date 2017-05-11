Clarksville Gas and Water reports Tim...

Clarksville Gas and Water reports Timberline Way Water Outage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on Timberline Way between Grassmire Drive and Ringgold Road in the North Park subdivision to repair a water main leak. The water outage also includes Azalea Court, Carriage Place and Greenland Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheryl Shipman 17 hr Trash man 4
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? May 10 Kenshirro 1
Lookking for like minded people May 10 Kenshirro 2
Rude pos security Lowe's May 9 Jay 1
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) May 7 Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 7
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? May 7 Real Fan 5
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC