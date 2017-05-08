Clarksville Gas and Water reports Sec...

Clarksville Gas and Water reports Section of Millstone Circle Closed for Water Main Repair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water has closed Millstone Circle from Stonebrook Drive to Windchase Drive to repair a water main leak. Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Sun Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) Sun Real Fan 7
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? Sun Real Fan 5
R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16) Sun Real Fan 3
Austin peay football sucks (Sep '16) Sun Real Fan 5
Drug User Cutting Hair Sat Elmo 3
Lookking for like minded people Sat newhottness 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC