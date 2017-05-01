Clarksville Gas and Water reports Lanes Closed at Madison Street and Memorial Drive Intersection
Clarksville Gas and Water has closed approximately 100 feet of the outer westbound lane of Madison Street from 1803 Madison Street to the Memorial Drive intersection and the outer northbound lane Memorial Drive from Madison Street to Medical Center Court for sewer main line repair and maintenance. CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.
