Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation...
Clarksville Gas and Water contractors are scheduled to start up sewer main line rehabilitation work in North Clarksville on Monday, May 8th, as part of Clarksville's ongoing sewer rehabilitation program. Work will begin on the following streets through Friday, May 12th, and unfinished work will be rescheduled to the following work week.
