City of Clarksville swears in Seven new Firefighters

14 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

On Friday, May 12th, 2017 Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath to seven new Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters who recently completed six weeks of initial training at the Tennessee Fire Service Academy. The oath and pinning ceremony was attended by several dozen spouses, children and family members who cheered the firefighters into their new careers.

