City of Clarksville reduces speed on ...

City of Clarksville reduces speed on College Street to 30 mph

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Clarksville Online

The City of Clarksville Street Department is making changes to the speed limit, traffic signals and signage and on College Street from Red River Road to Riverside Drive, which includes the area of heavy pedestrian traffic around Austin Peay State University. The speed limit has been reduced to 30 mph at all times of the day on the stretch of College Street, and the flashing beacons and signs indicating a 20 mph "School Zone" on College between Ninth street and Fourth street have been removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rude pos security Lowe's 1 hr Behindyou 2
Cheryl Shipman May 12 Trash man 4
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? May 10 Kenshirro 1
Lookking for like minded people May 10 Kenshirro 2
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) May 7 Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 7
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? May 7 Real Fan 5
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC