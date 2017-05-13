City of Clarksville reduces speed on College Street to 30 mph
The City of Clarksville Street Department is making changes to the speed limit, traffic signals and signage and on College Street from Red River Road to Riverside Drive, which includes the area of heavy pedestrian traffic around Austin Peay State University. The speed limit has been reduced to 30 mph at all times of the day on the stretch of College Street, and the flashing beacons and signs indicating a 20 mph "School Zone" on College between Ninth street and Fourth street have been removed.
