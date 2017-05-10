City of Clarksville prohibits parking on sidewalks
Clarksville's Parking Commission has approved a new regulation that prohibits parking on or obstructing any portion of a sidewalk. David Smith, the City's Parking Manager, said the regulation will help Clarksville Police control parking on sidewalks that can occur in neighborhoods, which then restricts access to people who walk or run on the sidewalks.
