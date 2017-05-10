City of Clarksville prohibits parking...

City of Clarksville prohibits parking on sidewalks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville's Parking Commission has approved a new regulation that prohibits parking on or obstructing any portion of a sidewalk. David Smith, the City's Parking Manager, said the regulation will help Clarksville Police control parking on sidewalks that can occur in neighborhoods, which then restricts access to people who walk or run on the sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? Wed Kenshirro 1
Lookking for like minded people Wed Kenshirro 2
Rude pos security Lowe's Tue Jay 1
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) May 7 Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 7
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? May 7 Real Fan 5
R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 3
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC