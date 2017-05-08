City of Clarksville opens two new B-Cycle stations
The ceremony, at the Pollard Road trailhead on the Clarksville Greenway, included Clarksville Academy students, Community Health Foundation board members and Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department leaders. "We want to offer healthy opportunities to help our citizens live the best life possible," Mayor McMillan said.
