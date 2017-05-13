City of Clarksville Firefighters to g...

City of Clarksville Firefighters to get new breathing devices

The City of Clarksville has been awarded an federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $436,360 to purchase 71 new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units for Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters. The breathing devices being used by City firefighters, purchased with a 2002 AFG grant, are more than 14 years old and considered obsolete and out of compliance with the National Fire Protection Association standards.

