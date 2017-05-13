City of Clarksville Firefighters to get new breathing devices
The City of Clarksville has been awarded an federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $436,360 to purchase 71 new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units for Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters. The breathing devices being used by City firefighters, purchased with a 2002 AFG grant, are more than 14 years old and considered obsolete and out of compliance with the National Fire Protection Association standards.
