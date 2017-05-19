City of Clarksville builds homes, hope and happiness
A Clarksville woman has a tidy new house on Chestnut Street to call home, thanks to the City of Clarksville and the federal Community Development Block Grant/HOME program. Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, front left, hands keys to a new home to Jeannette Hapiuk, along with builder David Adams, back left, and Clarksville officials Martias Kendrick and Keith Lampkin.
