City of Clarksville builds homes, hope and happiness

A Clarksville woman has a tidy new house on Chestnut Street to call home, thanks to the City of Clarksville and the federal Community Development Block Grant/HOME program. Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, front left, hands keys to a new home to Jeannette Hapiuk, along with builder David Adams, back left, and Clarksville officials Martias Kendrick and Keith Lampkin.

