CDE Lightband reports Power Outage affecting 1,000 customers

The Clarksville Electric Department reports a power outage affecting around 1,000 customers in the areas of Darlene Drive, Zachary Drive, Charlemagne Boulevard, West Bel Air Boulevard, Lealand Drive, Orleans Drive, and West Concord Drive. CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

