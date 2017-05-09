CDE Lightband reports Power Outage af...

CDE Lightband reports Power Outage affecting 1,000 customers

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The Clarksville Electric Department reports a power outage affecting around 1,000 customers in the areas of Darlene Drive, Zachary Drive, Charlemagne Boulevard, West Bel Air Boulevard, Lealand Drive, Orleans Drive, and West Concord Drive. CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? 7 hr Kenshirro 1
Lookking for like minded people 7 hr Kenshirro 2
Rude pos security Lowe's 21 hr Jay 1
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Sun Coach f 23
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 7
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? May 7 Real Fan 5
R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16) May 7 Real Fan 3
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC