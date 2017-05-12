CDE Lightband named Healthier Tenness...

CDE Lightband named Healthier Tennessee Workplace

CDE Lightband has been named a Healthier Tennessee Workplace by the Tennessee Governor's Foundation for Health & Wellness, dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives. With Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan's encouragement to promote a Healthy Clarksville, this leads to a stronger, healthier and engaged workforce.

