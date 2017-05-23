Austin Peay State University names Ka...

Austin Peay State University names Katie Locke APSU Director of Ticket Operations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Clarksville Online

Murfreesboro Tennessee native Katie Locke has been named the Director of Ticket Operations, Austin Peay State University's Department of Athletics announced Monday. Katie most recently served as the Director of Ticketing and Sales at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? Thu john_e_swingerrr 4
swingers club in town? (May '11) Wed Big poppa 35
bars Wed Smrtazz 5
Billy the kid Tue I knew him 3
News Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08) May 18 Concerned 15
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) May 18 Watson Browns dog 9
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary May 18 Turkey hunter 17
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC