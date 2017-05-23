Austin Peay State University names Katie Locke APSU Director of Ticket Operations
Murfreesboro Tennessee native Katie Locke has been named the Director of Ticket Operations, Austin Peay State University's Department of Athletics announced Monday. Katie most recently served as the Director of Ticketing and Sales at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
