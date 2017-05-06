Austin Peay Baseball's Alex Robles earns second APSU Athletic of the Week award

Austin Peay State University baseball team senior utility player Alex Robles has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week. In Sunday's rubber match against UT Martin, Robles earned another in a series of firsts in his Austin Peay career-his first cycle, in a 5-for-5 effort that paced the Govs to an 8-5 win against the Skyhawks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.