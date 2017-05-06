Austin Peay Baseball's Alex Robles earns second APSU Athletic of the Week award
Austin Peay State University baseball team senior utility player Alex Robles has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week. In Sunday's rubber match against UT Martin, Robles earned another in a series of firsts in his Austin Peay career-his first cycle, in a 5-for-5 effort that paced the Govs to an 8-5 win against the Skyhawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Coach f
|23
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Real Fan
|7
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|Sun
|Real Fan
|5
|R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Real Fan
|3
|Austin peay football sucks (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Real Fan
|5
|Drug User Cutting Hair
|Sat
|Elmo
|3
|Lookking for like minded people
|Sat
|newhottness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC