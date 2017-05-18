APSU to present "Fresh Research, New Discoveries" at Fort Defiance

Learn more about Clarksville's Fort Defiance as members of the Austin Peay State University History Club present new research related to the historical site at the fort's newest event, "Fresh Research, New Discoveries" on Saturday, May 27th, 2017. Topics will include the mysterious Red River Forge and a Clarksville area Civil War soldier from the 16th Colored Infantry.

