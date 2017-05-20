American Red Cross urges blood and pl...

American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donation during Trauma Awareness Month

During Trauma Awareness Month in May, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets. According to the National Trauma Institute, trauma accounts for approximately 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions in the U.S. annually.

