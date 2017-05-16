Altra Federal Credit Union welcomes Gail Fielder as Office Manager
Gail Fielder brings 11 years of lending experience to Altra Federal Credit Union. She was recently a Branch Manager at Ascend Federal Credit Union in Nashville, TN.
