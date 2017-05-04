7 Bounty Hunters Who Shot at Wrong Ca...

7 Bounty Hunters Who Shot at Wrong Car Outside Walmart Charged With Murder

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Time

The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles. In fact, the Clarksville bounty hunters were looking for someone else, and there is no indication that any of the victims fired at the defendants or were even armed, police spokesman Jim Knoll said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary 3 hr Guessagain 16
7"... big or average? (Feb '14) May 1 Big mouth 32
Todd Robert Ace McDunn...What a fool ! May 1 guest 1
Billy the kid Apr 30 Guest 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Apr 29 ElDiablo 9
EDINGTON's FURNITURE Apr 29 Pickles 5
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Apr 29 Footage 21
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC