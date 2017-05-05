39th Annual Queen City Road Race set for Saturday, May 6th
The 39th Annual Queen City Road Race, scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, is quickly approaching and there is still time to register in person or online. Online registration can be completed at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec and is available until noon on Friday, May 5th.
