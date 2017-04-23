Work begins on River Trail Red River ...

Work begins on River Trail Red River Section of Clarksville Greenway

Construction has begun on a another downtown section of the Clarksville Greenway, which ultimately will create a 10-mile hiking-and-biking trail connection between the City's core and Heritage Park in Northeast Clarksville. The latest section is known as the River Trail Red River Section and extends north along the Red River from the RiverWalk in McGregor Park to the Highway 41A bridge at Providence Boulevard.

