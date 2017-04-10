Will Murfreesboro soon offer broadband internet service?
Initially, fiber optic lines were installed by Murfreesboro Electric so that substations could properly connect and be operated. However, the fiber could be used for other projects in the future for things like broadband internet service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
