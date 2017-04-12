Walk MS: Clarksville to be held Saturday, April 15th
Walk MS: Clarksville is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together, and be inspired. In 2016, nearly 300,000 people at more than 550 locations across the country walked to create a world free of MS, raising nearly $50 million.
