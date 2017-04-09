Veterans, Low Income Elderly and Disa...

Veterans, Low Income Elderly and Disabled Property Tax Relief Bill Advances

House Bill 20/Senate Bill 23 sponsored by Rep. Joe Pitts and Senator Mark Green passed the Local Government Sub and Full committees. "There were four competing proposals to provide property tax relief for disabled veterans, low income senior citizens and permanently disabled citizens, and I teamed up with Rep. John Forgety , a retired US Army First Sergeant, to help push House Bill 20 out of the Local Government Committee," Pitts said.

