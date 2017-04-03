U.S. Census Bureau estimates Montgomery County Population at 195,734
U.S. Census Bureau estimates released last week show Montgomery County's population at 195,734 as of July 1st, 2016. The increase from July 1st, 2015 to July 1st, 2016 means the county gained 2,440 new residents, or almost seven persons per day.
