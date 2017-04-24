Traffic 2 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Nashville leaders considering light rail system
Mayor Megan Barry on Wednesday kicked off a legacy-defining campaign to urge Nashville voters to approve funding for a comprehensive transit system and committed to moving ahead with light rail on East Nashville's Gallatin Pike as the first spoke of a $6 billion multi-decade regional effort. Barry used her second annual State of Metro address, held outside Bridgestone Arena, to say she intends to take the necessary steps to hold a Davidson County public referendum in 2018 on dedicated funding for transit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7"... big or average? (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Goodone
|26
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|7 hr
|Tompkins4311
|6
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|7 hr
|Tompkins4311
|4
|EDINGTON's FURNITURE
|Apr 26
|Pickles
|3
|Akebono - Clarksville (Apr '10)
|Apr 25
|Thomas
|5
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|Outlaw
|80
|Is the warehouse a pay to play venue?
|Apr 22
|Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC