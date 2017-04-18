Suspect in Clarksville, TN murder released from hospital, officially charged

A suspect in a murder in Clarksville, Tennessee has been released from the hospital and has been officially charged in connection to a burglary at Rocky Ridge RV Park in Lyon County, Kentucky. Quintin D. Bird, 21, of Cadiz, Kentucky, is charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a fugitive from justice in connection to a murder in Clarksville, TN.

